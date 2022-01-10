PHL logs all-time high 33,169 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,998,530 on Monday, Jan. 10, after the Department of Health reported 33,169 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 8 while 10 labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total cases, 157526 were active.

Of these, 4994 were asymptomatic, 147912 were mild, 2858 were moderate, 1461 were severe, and 301 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2788711 with the addition of 3725 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 52293, with the additional 145 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3.

The DOH said the Philippines was at a high risk for COVID-19.

The department has attributed the surge primarily to the Delta variant, and not to the more transmissible Omicron variant that has been found to have over 30 mutations.

The Philippines has reported over 40 Omicron variant cases.

“While Omicron is a variant of concern, most of the circulating cases are caused by the previously identified variants. At present, the Delta variant remains to be the most transmissive variant,” the DOH said in an advisory last Friday.