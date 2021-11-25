PHL logs 975 more COVID-19 cases, 193 additional deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,829,618 on Thursday, Nov. 25, after the Department of Health reported 975 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 17796 were active.

Of these, 52.7 percent were mild, 5.4 percent asymptomatic, 6 percent were critical, 14.4 percent were severe, and 21.49 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2763947 with the addition of 1029 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 47875 with the additional 193 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH has said the COVID-19 situation was still being monitored in the country.

“Marami pang uncertain na nangyayari sa atin. Na-experience na natin in the past na napababa ang mga kaso but after some time, tumaas pa rin. So we need a longer time to evaluate,” Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said.

The DOH warned the public against complacency with the easing of restrictions.

The warning came also amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Germany, which is facing its fourth COVID-19 wave, and Austria, following loosening restrictions that enabled mobility.