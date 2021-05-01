PHL logs 9,226 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,046,653 on Saturday, May 1, after the Department of Health reported 9226 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 72248 were active.

Of these, 94.9 percent were mild cases, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, 1.1 percent critical, and 0.9 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 957051, including the additional 10809 ones.

The death toll is now at 17354, with the addition of 120 deaths.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, labeled among the country’s virus epicenters, would remain under a modified enhanced community quarantine until mid-May.

The government extended the MECQ, the second-strictest form of community quarantine, as the Philippines continued to attempt to arrest a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace had said the surge was due to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.

Starting May 1, all those foreign nationals allowed to enter the country under previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases before the imposition of a travel ban on March 22, will be allowed to enter the country anew, the government said.