PHL logs 899 more COVID-19 cases, 188 additional deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases rose to 2,831,177 after the Department of Health reported 899 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 17,052 were active.

Of these, 49 percent were mild, 6.9 percent asymptomatic, 6.3 percent critical, 15 percent were severe, and 22.77 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2765920 with the addition of 1667 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 48205 with the addition of 188 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH, however, has urged against complacency amid the easing of restrictions, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.

The Philippines also temporarily banned inbound flights from South Africa, Botswana and other countries where there were reports of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, or where there is a likelihood of occurrences of the same.

The ban is in effect immediately until December 15.

Omicron is said to be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and has 10 mutations compared to Delta’s two and Beta’s three.

The new variant was detected in South Africa.

Reports said Omicron variant cases were also detected in Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is so far included in the Philippines’ green list, which means travelers from the place or who have been there 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines can enter the Philippines.