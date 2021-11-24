PHL logs 890 additional COVID-19 cases, 200 more deaths

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Wednesday, Nov. 24, reported 890 additional cases, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,828,660.

The DOH reported 200 more COVID-19 deaths, leading to an increase in the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 47682.

Of the 17864 active cases, the DOH said 53.4 percent were mild, 4.8 percent asymptomatic, 6 percent were critical, and 14.4 percent were severe.

Of the total active cases, 21.39 percent are moderate.

According to the DOH, over 1,000, or 1,710, more recoveries were reported, pushing the total COVID-19 recovery total to 2,763,114.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

Health authorities, however, have warned against complacency, amid the spike in cases in countries such as Germany, which is facing its fourth COVID-19 wave, and Austria following the easing of restrictions there.

Scientific studies have also found a waning of vaccine efficacy for COVID-19 infection five to seven months after the administration of the second dose.