PHL logs 8,276 additional COVID-19 cases; total at 1,028,738

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1028738 on Thursday, April 29, after the Department of Health reported 8276 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 69354 were active.

Of the active cases, 94.9 percent were mild, 1.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent critical, 1.4 percent were severe, and 0.92 percent were moderate cases.

Recoveries rose to 942,239 including the additional 6636 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 17145, including the 114 additional ones.

President Rodrigo Duterte extended the modified enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, on Wednesday, April 28.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had recommended the extension of the same as a way to arrest the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The extended MECQ is expected to end on May 14.