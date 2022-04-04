PHL logs 690 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health reported over 600 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, April 3, pushing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,679,629.

According to the DOH, with the additional 690 cases, active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now at 35,967.

The regions with the most additional COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days were Metro Manila with 1573, Calabarzon with 588, Western Visayas with 442, Central Luzon with 386, and Central Visayas with 339.

The cities and provinces with the most additional COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days were Manila with 277, Quezon City with 247, Cavite with 243, Iloilo with 199, and Rizal with 151.

Recoveries rose to 3,584,319.

The COVID-19 death toll, meanwhile, is at 59,343.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.

The World Health Organization has warned against the new COVID-19 mutation XE, which it said may be more transmissible than any other COVID-19 strain, even 10 percent more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

The mutation has been found in the United Kingdom.

In Asia, Thailand has reported its first Omicron XE case.

Public Health Commission vice-chairman Chalermchai Boonyaleephan has forecast that Thailand’s Covid-19 cases during the fourth wave will take longer to reach their peak with Omicron XE’s increased transmissibility.