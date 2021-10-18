PHL logs 633 more Delta variant cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has logged over 600 more Delta variant cases, the Department of Health said on Monday, Oct. 18.

According to the Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, apart from the 633 Delta variant cases, six Beta variant cases and three Alpha variant cases were found in the 748 samples that underwent genome sequencing on October 16.

The DOH official said all cities and the municipality in Metro Manila were found to have a variant of concern.

Metro Manila is so far under a COVID-19 alert level 3, as the government tries to balance public safety with the opening up of the economy.

Under an alert level 3, some establishments can operate at a 30 percent indoor venue capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals.

The same establishments can operate at a 50 percent outdoor venue capacity, provided that all employees are fully vaccinated.

The alert level is expected to last until the end of the month.