PHL logs 630 more Delta variant cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has logged over 600 more cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, the Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 15.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, with the 630 additional cases, the total Delta variant cases in the country is now at 6,612.

One Alpha variant case was logged from the 666 samples collected in March, September, October, and November, Vergeire said.

She said based on recent data, the DOH noted an increase in Delta variant cases in the succeeding months.

“The increased proportion of these variants can be attributed to their increased transmissibility,” she said, noting that the proportion also affected the sampling methodology, with target populations prioritized more.

The Philippines reported 1,926 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Nov. 14, bringing the total to 2,816,980.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until the end of the month.