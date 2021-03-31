PHL logs 6,128 additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 747,288

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 747,288 on Wednesday, March 31, after the Department of Health reported 6,128 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 130,245 are active, according to DOH data.

Of the active cases, 95.8 percent are mild, 2.6 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 0.6 percent severe, and 0.38 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 603746 including the 491 additional ones.

Over 100–or 106–more have died, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 13297.

The Greater Manila Area is on its third day under a re-imposed enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the ECQ, the movement of persons is again limited, with only those working in industries allowed to operate under the community quarantine, other authorized persons outside residences, and those availing of necessities allowed to leave their homes.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 4, but the DOH has recommended an extension of another week.

The Palace has said the recommendation would be studied.