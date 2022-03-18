PHL logs 598 more COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 2,179 new COVID-19 cases logged in recent 14 days, DOH data shows

(Eagle News) –COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,672,661 on Thursday, March 17, after the Department of Health reported 598 more cases on that day.

According to the DOH, of the regions, Metro Manila had the most COVID-19 cases added in the last 14 days, with 2179.

It was followed by Region 5A with 1,114; Region VI or Western Visayas with 750; Central Luzon with 632; and Central Visayas with 600.

Of the cities and provinces with the most COVID-19 cases added in the last 14 days, Manila topped the list with 449, followed by Cavite with 430, Quezon City with 345, Iloilo with 302 and Laguna with 244.

Recoveries rose 3,569,387 in the Philippines.

The COVID-119 death toll has also risen, now at 57,880.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.

The DOH has urged caution against complacency, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still circulating.