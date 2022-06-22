PHL logs 593 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 22.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 total to 3697793.

Based on the data, Metro Manila logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 2793.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 864, Western Visayas with 458, Central Luzon with 413, and Central Visayas with 231.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 647.

It was followed by Manila with 367, Makati with 346, Cavite with 313 and Paranaque with 259.

COVID -19 recoveries are now at 3632196.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60484.

Earlier, the DOH reported that 32 new cases of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant have been detected in the Philippines.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until June 30.