PHL logs 589 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 500 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 18.

According to Department of Health data, the 589 additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 3695652.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 1984, followed by Calabarzon with 601, Western Visayas with 323, Central Luzon with 305, and Central Visayas with 156.

Quezon city topped the list of cities and provinces with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 458, followed by Manila with 262, Makati with 238, Cavite with 222 and Pasig with 180.

Recoveries are at 3631009.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60467.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until June 30.