PHL logs 520 more Delta variant cases

(Eagle News) — More than 500 new cases of the Delta variant have been reported in the Philippines.

According to the Department of Health, apart from the additional 520 Delta variant cases, 83 more Beta variant cases and 64 more Alpha variant cases were also reported in the latest genome sequencing run.

With the additional Delta cases, the total is now at 5,331, the DOH said.

The DOH has said the variant is the most common lineage found in the samples genome sequenced so far, followed by the Beta variant.

The department has said the Delta variant was highly contagious, with one Delta variant-positive person infecting up to eight people in one sitting.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,792,656 with the addition of 2,303 cases.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until mid-November.