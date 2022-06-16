PHL logs 425 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 400 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 16.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 425 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3694529, and active cases to 3462.

The DOH said Metro Manila posted the highest number of new cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 1761, followed by Calabarzon with 518, Central Luzon with 277, Western Visayas with 266, and Central Visayas with 136.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City posted the highest number of new cases, with 371, Makati with 232, Manila with 228, Cavite with 191, and Paranaque with 156.

Recoveries are at 3630306.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60461.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until June 30.