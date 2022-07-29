PHL logs 4,127 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 13461 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 4,000 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 30.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 4127 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3768474.

Of these, 32637 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 13461.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 8773, Central Luzon with 4099, Western Visayas with 2532, and Central Visayas with 1684.

Of the provinces and cities, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 3015, followed by Quezon City with 2840, Laguna with 2300, Rizal with 1716 and Makati with 1592.

Recoveries rose to 3675119.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60718.

Earlier, the DOH said almost 900 more BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases have been detected in the country.