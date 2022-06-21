PHL logs 409 new COVID-19 cases

lDOH data shows Metro Manila with highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,582 in the past 2 weeks “by date of onset of illness”

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 400 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 21.

According to Department of Health data, the 409 new cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,697,200.

The number of 409 new cases for the country reported on Tuesday was lower compared to Monday’s 529 new cases.

The regions with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases “in the last 14 days by date on onset of illness” were Metro Manila with 2582, followed by Calabarzon with 784, Western Visayas with 423, Central Luzon with 383, and Central Visayas with 213.

The cities and provinces with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks were Quezon City, with 610. This was followed by Manila with 329, Makati with 316, Cavite with 285, and Paranaque with 234.

Based on data extracted from the DOH, Metro Manila posted 212 new cases on Tuesday, June 21. This is lower than the previous day’s 279 new cases for Metro Manila.

After Metro Manila, Cavite was next with 24 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Iloilo with 18 cases, Bulacan with 16 new cases, and Cebu with 14 new cases.



In Metro Manila, Quezon City was still the top city with the most number of new COVID-19 cases for the day at 66. This was followed by Manila with 26 new cases, Makati with 24 new cases, and Paranaque City with 22 new cases, according to a tweet by OCTA Research’s Dr. Guido David citing DOH extracted data.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in the country are at 3,631,864.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s death toll has reached 60,476.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until June 30.

(Eagle News Service)