PHL logs 3,792 more COVID-19 cases, 76 additional deaths

96% of additional cases occurred within recent 14 days, DOH says

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,634,368 on Saturday, Feb. 12, after the Department of Health reported 3792 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on February 10, while four did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total 3792 additional cases, 3,625 (96%) occurred within the recent 14 days (January 30 – February 12, 2022).

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (520 or 14%), Region 6 (397 or 11%) and Region 11 (328 or 9%).

The DOH said of the total active cases, 3016 were asymptomatic, 76487 were mild, 2971 were moderate, 1443 severe, and 312 were critical.

Over 10000, or 10,662, additional recoveries were reported, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries to 3495209.

According to the DOH, 39 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Seventy-six more deaths were reported, leading to an increase in the COVID-19 death toll, now at 54930.

The DOH has reminded the public not to remain complacent with the threat of COVID-19 still in the midst.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.