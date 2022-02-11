PHL logs 3,788 more COVID-19 cases, 72 additional deaths

(Eagle News) – COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,630,637 after the Department of Health reported 3,788 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on February 9, while one laboratory did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Of the total cases, 91,147 were active.

Of these, 3261 were asymptomatic, 83145 were mild, 2986 were moderate, 1443 were severe, and 312 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3484636 with the additional 5652 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 54854, with the additional 72 deaths.

The DOH said 52 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Of the 72 deaths, 32 occurred in February 2022 (44%), 23 in January 2022 (32%), 2 in December 2021 (3%), 1 in October 2021 (1%), 3 in September 2021 (4%), 8 in August 2021 (11%), 1 in July 2021 (1%), and 2 in June 2021 (3%), the DOH said.