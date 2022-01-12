PHL logs 32,246 more COVID-19 cases; 144 more deaths reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,058,634 on Wednesday, Jan. 12, after the Department of Health reported 32,246 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on January 10 while 11 labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total cases, 208164 were active.

Of the active cases, 6435 were asymptomatic, 197091 were mild, 2872 were moderate, 1468 were severe, and 298 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2797816 with the additional 5063 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 52654, with the additional 144 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has said the dominant COVID-19 variant in the Philippines was now the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

But the Philippine Genome Center said it would analyze more samples to verify the statement.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said, so far, the Delta variant is still the dominant COVID-19 variant in the country, accounting for 43% of total infections.