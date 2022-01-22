PHL logs 30,552 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,387,524 on Saturday, Jan. 22, after the Department of Health reported 30,552 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 280619 were active.

The region with the highest number of new cases in the past two weeks were Region 4-A with 5,991 or 21 percent.

This was followed by Metro Manila with 5,989 or 21 percent, and Region 3 with 2,563 or 9 percent.

Of the active cases, 8591 were asymptomatic, 267236 were mild, 2996 were moderate, 1491 were severe, and 305 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3053099 with the additional 41471 additional recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 53406 with the additional 97 deaths.