PHL logs 2,671 more COVID-19 cases, 77 additional deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,644,597 on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after the Department of Health reported 2,671 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Feb. 14 while six did not submit data to the COVID-19 document repository system.

Of the total cases, 68,829 were active.

Of these, 1130 were asymptomatic, 63037 were mild, 2920 were moderate, 1433 were severe, and 309 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3,520,545 with the addition of 6,130 recoveries.

The DOH said 77 additional deaths pushed the total COVID-19 deaths to 77.

“Pinapaalalahanan and lahat an wag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19,” the DOH said.

The department reminded the public to follow minimum public health standards.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.