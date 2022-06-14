PHL logs 257 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 200 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 14.

With the additional 257 cases, the country’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,693,865, while total active cases rose to 3,130.

Of the new cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, Metro Manila recorded the highest number of new cases, with 1562.

Calabarzon logged 447, Central Luzon 252, Western Visayas 215, and Central Visayas 126.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 329, followed by Manila with 218, Makati with 208, Cavite with 170 and Paranaque with 136.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60461.

Recoveries are at 3630274.