PHL logs 2,371 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 2371 additional cases on Thursday, July 14.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 375382.

Of the total, 16244 are active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 8598.

Calabarzon followed suit with 4212 new cases, Western Visayas with 1735, Central Luzon with 1711, and Central Visayas with 785.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1709, followed by Cavite with 1496, Manila with 1098, Makati with 1097, and Laguna with 999.

Recoveries rose to 3648497.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60641.