PHL logs 2,285 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 2,000 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 18.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 2285 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 3735383.

Of these, 20524 are active.

According to the DOH, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 10130.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5707, Central Luzon with 2434, Western Visayas with 2112, and Central Visayas with 959.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2012.

It was followed by Cavite with 1971, Laguna with 1368, Makati with 1278 and Rizal with 1189.

Recoveries rose to 3654218.

The death toll is at 60641.