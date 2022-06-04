PHL logs 225 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 225 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 4, pushing the COVID-19 total to 3691114.

According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of illness, with 1059 cases.

Metro Manila was followed by Calabarzon, with 418 new cases, Central Luzon with 237, Western Visayas with 132, and SOCCSKSARGEN with 104.

In the last 14 days by date of illness, Quezon City reported the highest number of new cases, with 168, followed by Manila with 165, Cavite with 156, Makati with 141 and Laguna with 101.

Recoveries are so far pegged at 3628217.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60,456.