PHL logs 213 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 200 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 4.

According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker, the additional 213 cases, pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3691327.

The DOH data showed in the last 14 days since the onset of illness, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new cases, at 1075; followed by Calabarzon with 429; Central Luzon with 239; Western Visayas with 143; and SOCCSKSARGEN with 107.

Manila topped the list of cities and provinces with the highest number of new cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 160; Quezon City with 159; Cavite with 155; Makati with 149; and Rizal with 106.

Active COVID-19 cases are at 2436.

Recoveries are pegged at 3628435, while the death toll is at 60456.

The DOH earlier said there was a high possibility of a local transmission of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant following the detection of two cases in Region III.

“Once we detect this subvariant dito sa ating komunidad, malaki na po ang ating ginagawang index of suspicion na meron tayong lokal na transmission dahil nakita natin kung paano at ano ang linkage,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had said.