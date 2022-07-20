PHL logs 2,074 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 10,393 additional cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 2000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 20.

According to the Department of Health, the 2074 additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3739160.

Of these, 20678 were active.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases of the regions in the last 14 days, with 10393 new cases.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5937, Central Luzon with 2634, Western Visayas with 2188 and Central Visayas with 1007.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2121, followed by Cavite with 2067, Laguna with 1431, Makati with 1291 and Rizal with 1241.

Recoveries are at 3657841.

The death toll is at 60641.