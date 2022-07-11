PHL logs 2,018 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2000 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 10.

According to Department of Health data, the additional 2018 cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 3718467.

Of the total cases, 13818 are active.

The DOH said of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 8016.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 3536, Western Visayas with 1535, Central Luzon with 1444, and Central Visayas with 730.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 1642, followed by Cavite with 1257, and Manila with 1035.

Makati and Laguna followed suit with 1034 and 848, respectively.

Recoveries rose to 3644009.

The COVID-19 death toll, meanwhile, is at 60640.