PHL logs 1,936 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged almost 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 7.

According to Department of Health data, the additional 1936 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 3713131.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 6503.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 2688, Western Visayas with 1184, Central Luzon with 1029, and Central Visayas with 611.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 1356, followed by Cavite with 986, and Manila with 870.

Makati followed suit with 809, followed by Laguna with 618.

Recoveries rose to 3641136.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60625.