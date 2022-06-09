PHL logs 192 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)– The Department of Health reported 192 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 8, pushing the country’s tally to 3692084.

According to DOH data, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 1191.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 375, Central Luzon with 217, Western Visayas with 161, and Central Visayas with 99.

Of the provinces and cities, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 203, Makati with 174, Manila with 160, Cavite with 136, and Rizal with 101.

COVID-19 recoveries are at 3629188.

The death toll is pegged at 60456.