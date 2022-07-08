PHL logs 1,712 more COVID-19 cases

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 12,528

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1712 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 8, pushing the tally to 3714770.

According to Department of Health data, with the additional cases, the country’s active COVID-19 cases have reached 12528.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 6869.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 2915, Western Visayas with 1253, Central Luzon with 1134, and Central Visayas with 622.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1431, followed by Cavite with 1057, Manila with 904, and Makati with 876.

Laguna followed suit with 685.

According to the DOH, COVID-19 recoveries are at 3641693.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60,609.