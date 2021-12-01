PHL logs 167 more COVID-19 deaths; COVID-19 tally rises to 2,833,038

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2833038 on Wednesday, Dec. 1, after the Department of Health reported 500 more COVID-19 cases.

According to the DOH, of these, 15327 were active.

Of the active cases, 756 were asymptomatic, 7183 were mild, 3632 were moderate, 2489 were severe, and 1067 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2768999 with the addition of 951 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 48712, with the additional 167 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2, the second-lowest alert level under the system.

The Philippines, however, has suspended the implementation of an Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolution allowing the entry of fully-vaccinated foreigners from visa-free countries included in the Philippines’ green list.

This was following reports of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in some countries, initially believed to be behind the surge in COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where it was first detected.

Researchers have found Omicron has ten mutations concentrated in the parts that interact with human cells, which scientists have said meant the variant has adapted well to humans.