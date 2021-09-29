PHL logs 13,846 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 2,522,965

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,522,965 after the Department of Health reported 13,846 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 132,139 were active.

Of these, 76.6 percent are mild, 16.4 percent are asymptomatic, 2.1 percent are severe, and 0.9 percent are in critical condition.

Recoveries rose to 2,353,140 with the addition of 39,980 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 37686, with the addition of 91 deaths.

Fifty-eight duplicate cases were removed from the total case count while 37 cases that were initially tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the alert level system being implemented by the government in the region.