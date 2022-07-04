PHL logs 1,323 more COVID-19 cases

5,520 new COVID-19 cases logged in Metro Manila in last 14 days, DOH data shows

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1323 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 3.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 3708271.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 5520.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 2107, Western Visayas with 958, Central Luzon with 767, and Central Visayas with 548.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1183, followed by Cavite with 737 and Manila with 729.

Makati and Laguna followed suit with 705 and 466, respectively.

According to the DOH data, COVID-19 recoveries are at 3637976.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60592.

Some areas, including Metro Manila, are under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until July 15.