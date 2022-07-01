PHL logs 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1,309 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 30.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the tally to 3704407.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 4529.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 1589, Western Visayas with 786, Central Luzon with 649, and Central Visayas with 406.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 971, followed by Manila with 588, and Makati with 577.

Cavite followed suit with 539 and Paranaque with 390.

COVID-19 recoveries are at 3635981.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 60555.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until July 15.