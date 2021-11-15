PHL logs 128 additional COVID-19 deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,818,511 on Monday, Nov. 15, after the Department of Health reported 1,547 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 27025 were active.

Of these, 61 percent were mild, 5.9 percent were asymptomatic, 4.6 percent were critical, 10.8 percent were severe, and 17.59 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,745,777 with the addition of 2,601 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 45709 with the addition of 128 deaths.

On Monday, the DOH said 630 more Delta variant cases were logged in the Philippines.

The DOH has said the Delta variant is highly transmissible, and can infect as much as eight people in one sitting.

The DOH said an additional Alpha variant was also reported.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until the end of the month.