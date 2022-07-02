PHL logs 1,243 more COVID-19 cases

5,120 new COVID-19 cases registered in Metro Manila in last 14 days, DOH data shows

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1,243 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 1.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the total cases to 3705649.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 5120.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 1832, Western Visayas with 898, Central Luzon with 727, and Central Visayas with 488.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1111, followed by Manila with 666, and Makati with 647.

Cavite followed suit with 624 and Paranaque with 433.

Recoveries are now at 3636378.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60565.