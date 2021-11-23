PHL logs 1,153 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,827,820 with the addition of 1,153 cases.

According to the Department of Health, of the total cases, 18,721 were active.

Of these, 55.2 percent were mild, 4.7 percent were asymptomatic, 5.8 percent were critical, 13.8 percent were severe, and 20.51 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2761617 with the addition of 2182 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 47482 with the addition of 192 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

Health authorities have warned against complacency, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst despite the easing of restrictions.