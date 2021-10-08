PHL logs 10,670 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,643,494 after the Department of Health reported 10670 additional cases on Friday, oct. 8.

The DOH said of the total cases, 118203 were active.

Of these, 77.7 percent were mild, 13.4 percent were asymptomatic, 1.1 percent were critical, 2.7 percent were severe, and 5.15 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2486059 with the addition of 7691 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 39232 with the addition 191 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4 until the end of the month.

Under a COVID-19 alert level 4, COVID-19 cases are high or increasing, and hospital bed utilization rate is high.