PHL logged 6,297 new COVID-19 cases from March 1 to 7: DOH

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has logged 6,297 new COVID-19 cases in the recent seven days, the Department of Health said on Monday, March 7.

According to the DOH, which has started a different kind of reporting that focuses on critical and severe cases, the 6,247 new cases recorded since March 1 translates to an average of 899 new COVID-19 cases per day this week.

The department said, meanwhile, 1,055 severe and critical cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, 615 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

Of these, the DOH said 39 occurred in March 2022, 195 occurred in February 2022, 104 in January 2022, four in December 2021, 16 in November 2021, 37 in October 2021, 53 in September 2021, 29 in August 2021, 11 in July 2021, 15 in June 2021, 16 in May 2021, 24 in April 2021, 35 in March 2021, five in February 2021, one in January 2021, one in December 2020, nine in November 2020, four in October 2020, six in September 2020, six in August 2020, three in July 2020, one in April 2020, and 1 in March 2020 (0.2%) due to the late encoding of death information on the COVIDKaya system.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the department would shift to reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis, and would emphasize instead the severity of patients’ conditions.

She said this was to ensure the public would not focus on the number of new COVID-19 infections per day.