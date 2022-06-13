PHL logged 1,682 new COVID-19 cases from June 6 to 12: DOH

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1682 more COVID-19 cases from June 6 to 12, for a daily average of 240 cases.

According to the Department of Health, the average is 30.4 percent higher compared to the average logged from May 30 to June 5.

The DOH said of the new cases, eight were in severe or critical condition.

Meanwhile, five have died, two of whom passed away between May 30 and June 12.

As of June 12, the DOH said 498 patients in severe or critical condition are so far admitted in hospitals.

“Pinapaalalalahan ang lahat na huwag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19. Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1,” the DOH said.

The DOH earlier said that the government could raise the alert level to 2 if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Metro Manila is expected to remain under an alert level 1 until June 15.