PHL lifts suspension on signing of loan pacts with countries that backed UN probe into PHL drug war

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has lifted the suspension on negotiations and the signing of loan and grant pacts with countries that supported a United Nations probe into the country’s drug war.

The lifting was by virtue of a February 27 memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The memorandum, which was released on Wednesday, March 4, said the lifting takes place immediately.

According to Medialdea, “all necessary approvals, authorities and clearances, as required by relevant laws, rules, and regulations should first be obtained prior to actual negotiations and conclusions of any agreement with the covered foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities or multilateral institutions or organizations.”

Last year, Iceland initiated a resolution for the probe, which was adopted by a vote of 18 countries in favor, and 14 against (including China).

There were 15 abstentions (including Japan).