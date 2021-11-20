Featured News, National

PHL, Japan coast guards hold anti-piracy drills in Sibutu Passage

The Philippine Coast Guard held communication and anti-piracy drills on Sibutu Strait, the PCG said on Saturday, Nov. 20./PCG/

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard held joint communication and anti-piracy drills with its Japanese counterparts in Sibutu Passage on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The PCG said its BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) and BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) held the exercises with the Japan Coast Guard’s (JCG) Tsugaru (PLH-02) and its carrier helicopter, in particular.

The PCG said during the drills, the JCG helicopter looked for suspicious boats and reported them to the PCG and JCG through vessel communication.

“The joint maritime exercise enhanced the synergy between the Philippines and Japan in relation to maritime affairs,” the PCG said.

It said it allowed the PCG and JCG to “improve collaboration in response to maritime incidents and towards the development of anti-piracy programs.”

“This is to ultimately promote maritime security and maritime safety, and enhance law enforcement interoperability in the country’s maritime jurisdiction,” the PCG said.

 

