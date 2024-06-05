PHL inflation slightly accelerates to 3.9% in May

(Eagle News)–The Philippines’ headline inflation slightly accelerated to 3.9% in May 2024, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

According to PSA data, this was 0.1 percent higher than the 3.8 percent registered in April.

It brings the national average inflation from January to May to 3.5 percent.

The PSA said the uptrend in the overall inflation in May was primarily influenced by the higher year-on-year increase in the index of the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels—at 0.9 percent from 0.4 percent in April.

Also contributing to the uptrend was the faster annual growth of the transport index, pegged at 3.5 percent from 2.6 percent in April.

Meanwhile, the following commodity groups registered lower inflation rates: