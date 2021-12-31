PHL includes 6 countries in COVID-19 “red” list

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has included six countries under its “red” list amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palace has announced.
According to Acting Spokesperson Karlo Nograles, included in the list are Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia, and Spain.
With their inclusion, travelers from such places are not allowed to enter the country, unless they are on board repatriation flights organized by the Philippine government and its partners.
Meanwhile, the following countries are included in the Philippines’ “green” list:
- Bangladesh
- Benin
- Bhutan
- British Virgin Islands
- China
- Ivory Coast
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Fiji
- The Gambia
- Guinea
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Liberia
- Montserrat
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Paraguay
- Rwanda
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
- Saint Barthelemy
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Eustatius
- Taiwan
- Timor-Leste (East Timor)
- Togo
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
Travelers from these countries are allowed inside the Philippines, provided they have existing and valid visas and fall under the category for allowable travelers amid the pandemic.
All other countries not included in the red or green list are included in the Philippines’ yellow list.