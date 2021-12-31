PHL includes 6 countries in COVID-19 “red” list

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has included six countries under its “red” list amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palace has announced.

According to Acting Spokesperson Karlo Nograles, included in the list are Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia, and Spain.

With their inclusion, travelers from such places are not allowed to enter the country, unless they are on board repatriation flights organized by the Philippine government and its partners.

Meanwhile, the following countries are included in the Philippines’ “green” list:

Bangladesh

Benin

Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

China

Ivory Coast

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Fiji

The Gambia

Guinea

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Montserrat

Oman

Pakistan

Paraguay

Rwanda

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Barthelemy

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Togo

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Travelers from these countries are allowed inside the Philippines, provided they have existing and valid visas and fall under the category for allowable travelers amid the pandemic.

All other countries not included in the red or green list are included in the Philippines’ yellow list.