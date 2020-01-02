PHL imposes partial deployment ban on OFWs to Kuwait

(Eagle News)-The Department of Labor and Employment will implement a partial deployment ban on Overseas Filipino Workers to Kuwait.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III made the announcement following the death of Filipina domestic helper Jeanelyn Villavende.

Bello said under the partial deployment ban, the deployment of new OFWs will not be allowed.

“We will allow the return of the balik manggagawa saka skilled workers pero new di muna tayo magdedeploy,” Bello said.

He said the partial deployment ban can become a total deployment ban if Villavende is not given justice.

“It means our government is serious in protecting our OFWs. Di pwede deploy tayo tapos minamaltrato lang. it will be a clear message to them,” Bello said.

According to Bello, the DOLE was also seeking an explanation from 5 Star Recruitment Agency, where Villavende complained she was being maltreated as early as September 2019.

He said Villavende’s family also complained she was not getting her entire pay for her work.

Bello said Villavende should have been transferred to another employer following the complaint.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Hans Cacdac said the government would extend assistance to Villavende’s family.

“Tulungan din pamilya kasama ang bunsong kapatid pati pangkabuhayan at death and burial. Siyempre hustisya ang unang karaingan ng pamilya.., ” he said.

He said it was unclear though when her remains would be repatriated considering the ongoing probe into her murder.

Villavende’s death came after the Philippines and Kuwait signed a pact for the protection of OFWs after an irate President Rodrigo Duterte demanded for the same following the death of Joanna Demafelis.

Demafelis’ body was found in a freezer in 2018. Madz Moratillo