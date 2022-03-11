PHL gov’t releases P2.5 billion in fuel subsidy for PUV drivers; each driver to receive P6,500 thru cash cards

List of 377,443 driver beneficiaries to be provided by LTFRB

Fuel subsidies and fuel discounts part of PHL gov’t’s response to cushion impact of successive oil price hikes

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government has released P2.5 billion funds for the fuel subsidy program to help public utility drivers affected by the continuing and increasing oil price hikes due to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Around P6,500 will be distributed to the 377,443 beneficiaries in the country including drivers of public utlity vehicles (jeepneys, buses, transport utility vans, mini buses, bus shuttle services , taxis, and motorcycle taxis) and drivers of delivery services, Malacanang announced on Friday, March 11.

“Masaya po naming ibinabalita na ire-release na po ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang P2.5 billion na first tranche ng fuel subsidy para sa ating public utility vehicle drivers,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Deputy Spokesperson Kris Ablan said in a Palace press briefing.

He said the second tranche will be released next month.

-Another P500 million released as fuel discount under DA program-

This is aside from the P500 million released as fuel discount under the fuel discount program of the Department of Agriculture. In total, Malacanang said P3 billion had already been released to cushion the impact of continuing oil price hikes.

DBM Undersecretary Rolando Toledo said that the fuel subsidy funds would be released through the cash cards to be issued by the Land Bank of the Philippines.

“Makakatanggap po sila ng P6,500 bawat isa,” Toledo said referring to the public utility drivers.

-Release of 2nd tranche of fuel subsidy to depend on effectivity of 1st tranche-

He said that the release of the second tranch next month would largely depend on the success of the distribution of the first tranch, particularly if the proper official beneficiaries will indeed receive the P6,500 each allotted to them.

The list of the 377,443 beneficiaries was provided by the Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board. Drivers of transport vehicle services and food delivery drivers are also among the beneficiaries.

Toledo said that they would also check the availability of funds for the second tranche, including excess revenues to be certified by the Department of Treasury.

There will be a proper coordination between LTFRB and the Land Bank of the Philippines, while the Department of Energy will be coordinating with the “participating oil companies and oil retail stores.”

As to the guidelines for the fuel discount program, this would be released by the Department of Agriculture.

Toledo said that a maximum of P3,000 in fuel discount could be given through cash cards to be released by the Development Bank of the Philippines.

(Eagle News Service)