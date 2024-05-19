DMW: 23 Filipinos onboard vessel attacked by Houthi rebels ‘safe, unharmed’

(Eagle News)–The 23 Filipino crew members onboard a vessel attacked by Houthi rebels on Saturday are “safe and unharmed,” the Department of Migrant Workers said on Sunday, May 19.

The DMW said their vessel only sustained slight damage after they were attacked while sailing close to the Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

The DMW said the vessel was “continuing on its journey to its next port of call.”

It added it was closely coordinating with international maritime authorities, shipping companies, and local manning agencies on the status of ships with Filipino seafarers passing through high-risk areas and war-like zones in the Red Sea and the Gulf Of Aden.

According to international reports, the Houthis particularly launched a missile at the M/T Wind, a Greek-owned oil tanker.

The crew, however, managed to restore the vessel’s power and maintain its course.