Chiz Escudero is new Senate President

Zubiri resigns as Senate chief

(Eagle News)–Senator Chiz Escudero will replace Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri as Senate President.

On the Senate floor on Monday, May 20, no one objected when Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano nominated Escudero as the next leader of the upper chamber.

The voting took place after Zubiri announced his resignation as Senate chief on the floor.

The resignation came amid rumors of a motion to be filed for a change in leadership within the week and during which 15 senators, according to Senator Sonny Angara, were supposed to vote for Zubiri’s replacement.

At least 13 votes are needed to replace the Senate president.

“Today, I offer my resignation as Senate President of the Republic of the Philippines, and upon stepping down I vow to serve as an independent member of the Senate—my allegiance, as ever, belonging to no one but the people,” Zubiri said.

“I leave with my head held high, knowing I did what is right for the Senate and for the nation,” he added.

He said he would serve as an independent member of the Senate.

Rumors of a change in leadership have come and gone during Zubiri’s stint as Senate leader.

However, they surfaced anew over the weekend, supposedly because of a failure to stop the “PDEA leaks” probe some senators reportedly believe has turned into a witchhunt.